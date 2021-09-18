Tate Rusk Named New Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Head Coach

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The 2010 Brainerd alum has been an assistant coach with the Warriors since 2017. When Jack Freeman accepted the Activities Director Position in August, Freeman turned to Rusk and asked if he would consider the position.

“I felt that I was ready for the approach and ready to get after it with the girls that I’ve known for the last four years,” Rusk said.

Rusk is also a Behavior Management Specialist at Nisswa Elementary School. His position there as well as two others made it easy for Freeman to hire Rusk.

“Coach Rusk stood out as a great candidate for three main reasons – first, he cares about kids. This is reflective in his day job at Nisswa Elementary,” said Freeman. “He has a contagious energy, kids love being around coach Rusk. He’s a proud Warrior alum who has great experience playing and coaching the game. He has an obvious passion for the sport, competition, teamwork and hard work. We think Tate will be an excellent addition to our coaching staff.”

The hire cannot become official until the Brainerd School Board approves the hire at the next meeting, which is scheduled for September 29.