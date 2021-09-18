Lakeland PBS

Tate Rusk Named New Brainerd/Little Falls Girls Hockey Head Coach

Nick UrsiniSep. 17 2021

Tate Rusk

The 2010 Brainerd alum has been an assistant coach with the Warriors since 2017. When Jack Freeman accepted the Activities Director Position in August, Freeman turned to Rusk and asked if he would consider the position.

“I felt that I was ready for the approach and ready to get after it with the girls that I’ve known for the last four years,” Rusk said.

Rusk is also a Behavior Management Specialist at Nisswa Elementary School. His position there as well as two others made it easy for Freeman to hire Rusk.

“Coach Rusk stood out as a great candidate for three main reasons – first, he cares about kids. This is reflective in his day job at Nisswa Elementary,” said Freeman. “He has a contagious energy, kids love being around coach Rusk. He’s a proud Warrior alum who has great experience playing and coaching the game. He has an obvious passion for the sport, competition, teamwork and hard work. We think Tate will be an excellent addition to our coaching staff.”

The hire cannot become official until the Brainerd School Board approves the hire at the next meeting, which is scheduled for September 29.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Brainerd Girls Soccer Continues Unbeaten Streak with Sweep Over Willmar

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Sports Boosters Holds Annual Tapped & Corked Event

Despite a New Section, Brainerd Warriors Girls Tennis Off to Hot Start

Brainerd Boys Soccer Falls to St. Michael-Albertville

Recently Added

Minnesota's Oldest Rifle Artifact

Posted on Jul. 9 2021

Backroads - Boss Mama & The Jebberhooch Part 2

Posted on Jul. 9 2021

Backroads - Boss Mama & The Jebberhooch Part 1

Posted on Jul. 9 2021

Backroads - The Brothers Burn Mountain

Posted on Jul. 9 2021

Lakeland Currents - Climate change in northern Minnesota

Posted on Jul. 9 2021

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.