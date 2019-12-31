Lakeland PBS

Tasty Pizza North Employee Stable After Oven Explosion

Chantelle Calhoun — Dec. 30 2019

In Pequot Lakes, Tasty Pizza North re-opened it’s doors after the oven explosion that happened last Thursday afternoon. The explosion was caused when the pilot light was re-lit after it had gone out leaving one person with serious injuries.

“It was to make sure that there was an actual gas leak were there can be a potential fire explosion so we went and made sure there wasn’t. It was a pilot that had gone out on the oven and they were just attempting to relight it,” said Pequot Lakes Fire Chief Tom Nelson.

“The employee went to light it and it flashed in his face, and he ended up with first and second degree burns on his face and arms,” said Nelson.

