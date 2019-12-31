Tasty Pizza North Employee Stable After Oven Explosion

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

In Pequot Lakes, Tasty Pizza North re-opened it’s doors after the oven explosion that happened last Thursday afternoon. The explosion was caused when the pilot light was re-lit after it had gone out leaving one person with serious injuries.

“It was to make sure that there was an actual gas leak were there can be a potential fire explosion so we went and made sure there wasn’t. It was a pilot that had gone out on the oven and they were just attempting to relight it,” said Pequot Lakes Fire Chief Tom Nelson.

“The employee went to light it and it flashed in his face, and he ended up with first and second degree burns on his face and arms,” said Nelson.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today