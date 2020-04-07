Lakeland PBS

Task Force Announced to Protect Minnesotans From Scams, Crimes Related to COVID-19

Nathan Green — Apr. 6 2020

On Monday, federal and state authorities announced a task force to protect Minnesotans from scams and other crimes associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minnesota COVID-19 Action Team will be led by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota, the state Attorney General’s Office, and the Minnesota County Attorneys Association. The team urges people to report hate crimes, scams, or price gouging related to the virus.

Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office has posted a complaint form on its website.

