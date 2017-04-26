DONATE

Tariffs On Canadian Lumber Make Trade Relations Uneasy

Nathan Green
Apr. 25 2017
The Upper Midwest Timber Industry is welcoming the Trump Administration’s announcement that it’s imposing tariffs averaging 20 percent on softwood lumber entering the United States from Canada. The industry has been struggling in Minnesota and Wisconsin; the housing market crash in 2008 cut demand for softwood lumber used to build homes, including the products affected by the administration’s move. Industry groups in both states see Monday’s announcement as good news for communities with sawmills, and for loggers who supply them. Canadian officials, however, say trade relations could suffer between Canada and the US.

