Target Will Increase Holiday Hiring By 40 Percent

The Minneapolis retailer said Wednesday that the seasonal hires, up 30,000 from 70,000 people it hired last year, will stock shelves at its more than 1,800 stores or fulfill online orders that customers pick up in stores. In addition, it plans to hire 4,500 people to help pack and ship online orders at its warehouses.
Target Corp. has seen online orders soar after it strengthened its online business and offered faster delivery. Last month, the company said online sales jumped 32 percent during the second quarter. Rival Walmart also reported a surge in online orders during a similar period.
Target Corp. said it will hold nationwide hiring events from Oct. 13 through Oct. 15.
