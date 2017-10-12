DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Target Joins Other Retailers In Offering Voice Shopping

Clayton Castle
Oct. 12 2017
Leave a Comment

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is jumping into voice-activated shopping as it deepens its relationship with Google, offering thousands of items found in the store except for perishables like fruit and milk.

The move is happening as Google says shopping will be available later this year through Google Assistant on iPhone and Android phones, joining its Google Home device and Android TV. So shoppers can shout out orders to their phone while they’re running around doing errands or just walking.

Target Corp. joins Walmart and Home Depot among others in partnering with Google on voice shopping as they seek to compete against Amazon’s dominance with its Echo devices. Amazon started offering Echo voice assistants in late 2014, while Google made its debut with Google Home earlier this year.

Target is also expanding nationwide its Google Express program that offers faster delivery from a test program in New York City and California. Shoppers will be able to get deliveries within two days since the items will be shipped to a nearby Target store for free provided the purchase meets the $35 order minimum. Next year, Target shoppers will be able to pick up their online purchases at a Target store where orders are ready in two hours as part of the Google Express program. They’ll also be able to use Target’s loyalty card as an option for Google Express shoppers, giving them such benefits as a 5 percent discount off most purchases.

Like many retailers, Target has been offering more shopping options. This past summer, for example, the Minneapolis discounter began expanding its next-day essentials delivery service that it was testing to the Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, St. Louis, and Washington, D.C./Baltimore areas.

“We have lots of different choices of how they buy from us,” said Mike McNamara, Target’s chief information and digital officer. He believes that voice shopping will be more prevalent in the next few years.

More devices are in the hands of shoppers. Even Apple has one coming out this year. But the key is personalizing the order so if a consumer shouts out “detergent,” the voice assistant will know the exact brand that the shopper wants. Target says that it will give customers the option to link their accounts with Google Express for more personalized shopping. In fact, Walmart, which went live with voice shopping last week, is integrating its easy reorder feature — which has data on both store and online purchases — into Google Express. Shoppers who want to reorder their favorites have to link their Walmart account to Google Express.

Amazon doesn’t give sales figures for Echo, but Consumer Intelligence Research Partners estimated that the Seattle company has sold more than 10 million Alexa-powered Echo devices in the U.S. since late 2014. That includes the core Echo, as well as the less expensive and smaller Echo Dot and the portable Amazon Tap. According to Forrester Research, 12 percent of shoppers own some voice device like Echo or Google Home. And 29 percent of them use the device for some shopping, Forrester says.

To be more competitive with Amazon, Google Express scrapped the $95-a-year membership in August, allowing shoppers to get free delivery on orders within one to three days, as long as the purchase is above each store’s minimum.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Target Will Increase Holiday Hiring By 40 Percent

Minneapolis-Based Target Pledges $1 Million For Hurricane Irma Relief

Target Buys Tech Company To Start Same Day Delivery

Minneapolis-based Target Reaches Million Dollar Data Breach Settlement

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

Golden Apple: Pine River-Backus Adds All Day Preschool

After riding the bus to school and starting at 8 a.m. the preschoolers will take on a full day of normal school activities. “We go to the
Posted on Oct. 12 2017

Latest Stories

Golden Apple: Pine River-Backus Adds All Day Preschool

Posted on Oct. 12 2017

Minnesota Band Takes Back Land To Ease Tribal Homelessness

Posted on Oct. 12 2017

Public Information Meeting For Improvement Project In Crow Wing County

Posted on Oct. 12 2017

Vehicle Thefts In Morrison County On The Rise

Posted on Oct. 12 2017

Minnesota Pheasant Season Opens With Numbers Down

Posted on Oct. 12 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.