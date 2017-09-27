Talmoon Woman Scammed Local Business Owners

A 58-year-old was sentenced in Cass County Court on one Felony count of theft.

Rinda Lynn Etter was sentenced to a stayed prison sentence for a period of 5 years. During that time she will be placed on supervised probation with conditions that include, making restitution, having no contact with victims and remain law abiding.

Between June 2015 and November 2 015, deputies investigated several cases in Cass and other counties of Minnesota where Etter made a promise with the intent not to perform.

Etter contacted many business owners with the intent to sell personalized merchandise for the business. The products included embroidered hats and other wearable items. In all of the cases, the payments were given to Etter but no merchandise was ever received. The aggregate value of the property obtained was more than $5,000.

The Cass County Sheriff wants to encourage business owners and individuals to use caution when working with door to door and other sales representatives.