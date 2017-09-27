DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Talmoon Woman Scammed Local Business Owners

Sarah Winkelmann
Sep. 27 2017
Leave a Comment

A 58-year-old was sentenced in Cass County Court on one Felony count of theft.

Rinda Lynn Etter was sentenced to a stayed prison sentence for a period of 5 years. During that time she will be placed on supervised probation with conditions that include, making restitution, having no contact with victims and remain law abiding.

Between June 2015 and November 2015, deputies investigated several cases in Cass and other counties of Minnesota where Etter made a promise with the intent not to perform.

Etter contacted many business owners with the intent to sell personalized merchandise for the business. The products included embroidered hats and other wearable items. In all of the cases, the payments were given to Etter but no merchandise was ever received. The aggregate value of the property obtained was more than $5,000.

The Cass County Sheriff wants to encourage business owners and individuals to use caution when working with door to door and other sales representatives.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Shots Fired During Home Invasion In Pine River Township

Four Arrested In Early Morning Pillager Search Warrant Raid

Four People Fall Through The Ice As Weather Warms

Head-On Crash Near Pine River

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tony Rickerl said

Hard pass. Would rather sport my old home red jersey or buy a white one.... Read More

Miles said

That's me -Miles... Read More

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Latest Story

Missing Hunter Found After Four Days In Chippewa National Forest

A missing hunter has been located after being lost in the Chippewa National Forest for four days in rural Boy Lake Township, north of Remer,
Posted on Sep. 27 2017

Latest Stories

Missing Hunter Found After Four Days In Chippewa National Forest

Posted on Sep. 27 2017

Crow Wing County Will Hold Hazardous Waste Collection

Posted on Sep. 27 2017

New State Program To Improve Student Literacy

Posted on Sep. 27 2017

Construction Worker Airlifted From Gene Dillon School Site

Posted on Sep. 27 2017

Pedestrian Struck And Killed on Highway 2

Posted on Sep. 27 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.