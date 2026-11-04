Taking the Heart Scare Out of Minnesota’s Hunting Fields

By Mike Moen, Minnesota News Connection

Deer hunting in Minnesota isn’t just taking in nature and waiting for the action to happen.

Health professionals said several factors can trigger heart trouble and they urged at-risk outdoor sports enthusiasts to take proper precautions. Organizations like the American Heart Association said hunters should understand their health status and have a plan for getting help before spending long hours in remote locations.

Dr. Bryan Austin, interventional cardiologist at Essentia Health in Duluth, said people with underlying conditions need to understand the potential risks.

“What version of Minnesota weather we’re getting that time of year. Is there snow? Is there not? How much ground are they covering? What’s the terrain like? And did they get a deer? How are they getting that deer out of the woods?” Austin outlined.

He pointed out physical exertion is even more taxing for those who have not done anything strenuous in a while. The Heart Association added colder temperatures can narrow blood vessels, which may raise blood pressure and make the heart work harder. Building strength, talking with your provider and knowing where the nearest emergency services are and whether cell service is available are key steps in preparation.

The deer hunting firearm season kicks off Saturday, Nov. 7, in Minnesota. Austin pointed out it is always a good idea to have a hunting partner trained in CPR and ready to jump in with lifesaving efforts before EMS crews can reach a remote hunting spot.

“We have things like defibrillators in gymnasiums and airports but we don’t have them in the woods,” Austin emphasized.

Austin also stressed hunting parties bring along necessary medication and aspirin to minimize the impact of any symptoms. If you are hunting alone, he recommended letting friends or family know where you will be and when they can expect you home. Common heart attack warning signs include chest pain, discomfort elsewhere in the upper body, including one or both arms, shortness of breath and a cold sweat.