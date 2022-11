Click to print (Opens in new window)

Tuesday, November 15 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Eyewitness accounts reveal how Iranian students held 52 Americans hostage at the American embassy in Tehran from November 1979 to January 1981.