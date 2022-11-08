Taken Hostage: An American Experience Special, Part One
Monday, November 14 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Explore how America’s complex involvement in the Middle East led to the Iran hostage crisis.
Monday, November 14 at 8pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.
Explore how America’s complex involvement in the Middle East led to the Iran hostage crisis.
Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.
Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!