“Take a Kid Fishing” Comes Back to Bemidji Area Lakes After Hiatus

Bemidji’s annual “Take a Kid Fishing” event was held on Wednesday, where roughly 70 kids were taken out on guided boats that were spread across over a dozen lakes throughout Beltrami County.

After a two-year hiatus, the event had quite a turnout, as kids 10 to 15 years old gathered at Cameron Park in Bemidji with their fishing poles and packed lunches ready to go.

Bemidji Take a Kid Fishing Committee member Christina Regas says that this event provides kids with the opportunity to get in a boat and fish beyond the pier and shoreline. The intention is to pair kids up with a volunteer guide that can mentor them and show them how to fish.

There was one boat on Lake Bemidji that held five kids who caught 10 fish total, ranging from walleye and northern pike to perch. Fourth grader Patrick shared that being patient and bringing snacks is the key to good fishing.

Once kids arrived back to shore around 4 PM, they were able to clean and filet their fish and take home their catch. Around 5:00 PM, both kids and family members were welcomed to end the day with a good ol’ Minnesota fish fry.

Arrangements for next year’s event will be starting in January. Free registration forms for next year’s event will be posted around mid-April. More information on registration can be found at bemidjitkf.org.

