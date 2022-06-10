Lakeland PBS

“Take a Kid Fishing” Comes Back to Bemidji Area Lakes After Hiatus

Emma HudziakJun. 9 2022

Bemidji’s annual “Take a Kid Fishing” event was held on Wednesday, where roughly 70 kids were taken out on guided boats that were spread across over a dozen lakes throughout Beltrami County.

After a two-year hiatus, the event had quite a turnout, as kids 10 to 15 years old gathered at Cameron Park in Bemidji with their fishing poles and packed lunches ready to go.

Bemidji Take a Kid Fishing Committee member Christina Regas says that this event provides kids with the opportunity to get in a boat and fish beyond the pier and shoreline. The intention is to pair kids up with a volunteer guide that can mentor them and show them how to fish.

There was one boat on Lake Bemidji that held five kids who caught 10 fish total, ranging from walleye and northern pike to perch. Fourth grader Patrick shared that being patient and bringing snacks is the key to good fishing.

Once kids arrived back to shore around 4 PM, they were able to clean and filet their fish and take home their catch. Around 5:00 PM, both kids and family members were welcomed to end the day with a good ol’ Minnesota fish fry.

Arrangements for next year’s event will be starting in January. Free registration forms for next year’s event will be posted around mid-April. More information on registration can be found at bemidjitkf.org.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

Firefighters Work to Put Out Shed Fire in Bemidji

United Way Seeking Volunteers for Flood Response in Koochiching Co.

Beltrami County History Center Hosting Talk on Star Island Project

Old Bemidji High School Arch Completed and Shown to the Public

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.