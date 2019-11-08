Lakeland PBS

Swatara Man Charged With Murder In Death of Outing Woman

Nathan Green — Nov. 7 2019

Joshua Emil Karjala

A Swatara man is now charged with murder in connection with the death of an Outing woman who had gone missing in October.

34-year-old Joshua Karjala was arraigned Thursday in Aitkin County Court on one count of felony murder in the 2nd degree in the strangulation death of Michelle Mary Mae. Mae went missing on October 3rd, and after 10 days of extensive searching, Aitkin County authorities executed a search warrant at Karjala’s residence and located her body. An autopsy determined her death to be a homicide.

Unconditional bail for Karjala was set at $5 million or conditional release in the amount of $2 million bond and $500,000 cash bail.

Nathan Green

By — Nathan Green

