Sep 25, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Swanville Man Run Over by Vehicle He Was Repairing in Morrison County

A Swanville man suffered severe head trauma when the vehicle he was working on ran him over yesterday afternoon.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened at a residence off Cannon Road, approximately four miles east of Swanville in Swanville Township. 25-year-old Adam Throener had removed the drive shaft from the vehicle when it started to move and ran him over.

Throener was taken by ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital and then later airlifted by North Air Care with unknown injuries.

