Swanville Man in Critical Condition After Motorcycle Crash in Morrison County

A 54-year-old man from Swanville is in critical condition after crashing his motorcycle east of Royalton.

A press release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says that at around 8:32 p.m. on Tuesday, their office received a report of a motorcycle accident on 260th Avenue, just south of Nature Road, in Buckman Township. 54-year-old Jeffrey Opatz was traveling southbound when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed at the intersection of Nature Road.

Optaz was found unresponsive in the ditch and was airlifted to North Memorial Hospital by North Air Care. He remains in critical condition.

The Sheriff’s Office says the crash remains under investigation.