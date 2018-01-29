DONATE

Swanson Going For Re-Election As Minnesota AG, Not Governor

Josh Peterson
Jan. 29 2018
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson says she plans to run for re-election as attorney general instead of running for governor.

Swanson was widely expected to launch a bid for governor. But the three-term Democrat told supporters in an email Sunday that she is running instead for re-election.

In her email, Swanson says she appreciates the support of people who have encouraged her to run for governor this year. But she wrote that the work of her office is “at a critical juncture for the next two months.” The Star Tribune reports that’s a likely reference to a lawsuit against 3M for alleged health effects of groundwater contamination, scheduled for trial in February.

A handful of fellow Democrats had entered the race for attorney general expecting the office to be open.

