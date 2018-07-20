Swanson Facing Pressure to Drop Nolan as Gubernatorial Running Mate
Democrat Lori Swanson is coming under pressure from some liberal groups to dump U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan as her gubernatorial running mate.
The calls follow a report by the online news site MinnPost that one of Nolan’s top congressional aides, Jim Swiderski, was allowed to leave quietly rather than be fired over alleged sexual harassment. Swiderski was hired by Nolan’s re-election campaign months later.
TakeAction Minnesota and DFL Feminists say Nolan should leave Swanson’s ticket.
Swanson’s primary opponents are strongly criticizing Nolan. State Rep. Erin Murphy says he “enabled and protected a predator.”
U.S. Rep. Tim Walz called the situation “an inexcusable failure of leadership.”
Swanson hasn’t commented since the allegations surfaced Thursday. Her campaign did not immediately respond to a message Friday from The Associated Press.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
First time viewing this segment, it is so awesome to see these kids learning and... Read More
I am STOKED about the 20 for 20 stories!... Read More
Thank you Josh, very Much for coming to Cass Lake and recording our Summer Fest... Read More
Thank you for keeping Minnesotan's interested and up to date regading the August... Read More