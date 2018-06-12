Lakeland PBS
Swanson and Nolan Campaign Visits Brainerd

Anthony Scott
Jun. 11 2018
Campaign season is starting to pick up steam in Minnesota, and as Mark Dayton’s term as governor comes to an end, the race for a new governor is wide open.

Minnesota Attorney General, Lori Swanson, is one of the candidates running for Minnesota governor and she has appointed congressman, Rick Nolan, to be her running mate. The pair were campaigning all across Northern Minnesota today, with press conferences held in Duluth, Moorhead, and Brainerd.

Swanson has served as Minnesota’s attorney general for over ten years. While Nolan has been the U.S. Representative for Minnesota’s eighth congressional district since 2013.

Election day is Tuesday, November 6th, and if elected Lori Swanson would become Minnesota’s first female governor.

To hear about the major focuses for the campaign watch the video below.

Anthony Scott
