Suspicious Vehicle Leads To Police Chase in Morrison County

Two men were arrested after a police chase that started in Baxter on Sunday, March 1, at 8:23 p.m. and ended in Morrison County.

Baxter police officers were notified of a suspicious vehicle at the AmericInn Motel in Baxter. The vehicle was the subject of an alert from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department, which stated that the occupants in the vehicle were wanted for assault, robbery, kidnapping, and false imprisonment. The alert also stated the men could be armed with a handgun.

Officers found the vehicle and saw the two men run to the vehicle, get in, and drive away. A pursuit ensued that involved officers from several jurisdictions. The vehicle left the road in Morrison County, where the two men then fled on foot. The men were arrested for fleeing, weapon violations and drug possession. A handgun was recovered at the scene, and no injuries were reported.

Both men are awaiting charges in Morrison County. Agencies assisting were the Brainerd Police Department, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department, Morrison County Sheriff’s Department, and the MN State Patrol. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department was also investigating the case.

