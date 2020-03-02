Lakeland PBS

Suspicious Vehicle Leads To Police Chase in Morrison County

Chantelle Calhoun — Mar. 2 2020

Two men were arrested after a police chase that started in Baxter on Sunday, March 1, at 8:23 p.m. and ended in Morrison County.

Baxter police officers were notified of a suspicious vehicle at the AmericInn Motel in Baxter. The vehicle was the subject of an alert from the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department, which stated that the occupants in the vehicle were wanted for assault, robbery, kidnapping, and false imprisonment. The alert also stated the men could be armed with a handgun.

Officers found the vehicle and saw the two men run to the vehicle, get in, and drive away. A pursuit ensued that involved officers from several jurisdictions. The vehicle left the road in Morrison County, where the two men then fled on foot. The men were arrested for fleeing, weapon violations and drug possession. A handgun was recovered at the scene, and no injuries were reported.

Both men are awaiting charges in Morrison County. Agencies assisting were the Brainerd Police Department, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department, Morrison County Sheriff’s Department, and the MN State Patrol. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Department was also investigating the case.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Baxter City Council Considers Options For Improving Water Treatment Facility

DNR Adjusting Bans on Feeding Deer Due to Chronic Wasting Disease

CLC To Host Law Enforcement Job Fair

Bemidji Homicide Suspect Charged With Second-Degree Murder

Latest Stories

Sen. Klobuchar Ends Her Presidential Campaign

Posted on Mar. 2 2020

18-Year-Old Motley Man Dies In Snowmobile Crash In Wadena County

Posted on Mar. 2 2020

Merrifield Man Dies After Being Struck By Car

Posted on Mar. 2 2020

Last Full Day of Pool Play at Day 2 of Mixed Doubles Curling National Championship

Posted on Feb. 29 2020

BSU Men's Hockey Gets 3-1 Win Over Minnesota State

Posted on Feb. 29 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.