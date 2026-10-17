Suspicious Mail Sent to Offices of MN Secretary of State, Sen. Klobuchar

Suspicious pieces of mail have been sent to election officials and lawmakers, including the offices of the Minnesota Secretary of State and U.S. Sen. and Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Amy Klobuchar.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, one piece of mail sent to the office was found on Friday and stopped before delivery. Inside was a threatening message along with an unknown white substance. The package has since been turned over the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for testing.

The release says it appears to be part of a larger pattern of similar mailings sent to election officials nationwide. Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon says the threats will not stop their work.

“Our office will not be deterred and will continue to support the thousands of election officials across the state as they administer elections to their communities,” he said in a statement.

Also on Friday, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar said on social media that her Minnesota office was sent a letter containing a suspicious substance.

“Thanks to the postal workers and investigators who identified and intercepted it, no one in our office was in immediate danger,” she stated. “We’re grateful to everyone involved for their quick response and we will continue working closely with law enforcement as the investigation continues.”