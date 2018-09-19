Suspicious Activity Reported At Multiple Locations In Bemidji Area

Three instances of suspicious activity has been reported at multiple locations in the Bemidji area.

A couple was reported approaching females about a potential modeling opportunity out of state and then fleeing when they declined, according to the Bemidji Police Department.

In three separate instances, the females were approached by the male and female couple, together or separately. The incidents occurred in three separate business parking lots in Bemidji.

Bemidji Police Detectives are working to positively identify the individuals who have also been reportedly seen in St. Louis and Carlton Counties.

The vehicle the couple was driving has been identified as a beige 2008 Chevrolet Tahoe with Idaho registration K664960.

Anyone with information related to this case or the location of the vehicle is advised to contact the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111.