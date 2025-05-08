Suspects in Scott Co. Attempted Homicide Arrested in Bemidji

Two suspects in an attempted homicide in Scott County, located in the Twin Cities metro, were arrested in Bemidji today.

According to a release from the Bemidji Police Department, officers received information today from the Jordan, MN Police Department that David Scott and Chauncey Oothoutdt were in the Bemidji area. Officers met with investigators from the Minnesota BCA and began to surveil different addresses in the city of Bemidji.

Officers identified Scott at a residence in the 1300 block of Bemidji Avenue, where a search warrant was executed. Scott was located there and apprehended without incident.

A short time later, investigators identified a residence in the 800 block of 26th Street NW, where a second search warrant was executed. Oothoutdt was located and also arrested without incident.

Further details are not available at this time.