Suspects Being Held For Possible Involvement in a Burglary

Anthony Scott
Jul. 10 2018
36-year-old, Blaine Beaulieu from Onamia, MN and 21-year-old Simone Boyd-Evans also from Onamia have charges pending for their involvement in a felony theft of a motor vehicle from a residence and felony damage to property at a business in Bellevue Township.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on June 18th, deputies responded to a residential burglary at a residence located north of Royalton. When deputies arrived, they discovered a pickup was left at the scene that did not belong to the owners. After contacting the person registered to the truck, deputies realized the pickup had been stolen.

On June 19th, the Sheriff’s Office received a report of damage to property at a business in Bellevue Township, north of Royalton. Someone drove through the metal gate at the business causing severe damage. A video surveillance recording from the business shows the vehicle that caused the damage was the stolen pickup taken from the residence in Bellevue Township. The video also shows an accomplice vehicle involved. Investigators identified the male driver of the pickup as Beaulieu and the female driver of the accomplice vehicle as Boyd-Evans.

Beaulieu and Boyd-Evans are also being investigated for their possible involvement with two additional burglaries that occurred in Royalton and Bellevue Township around the same time frame.

Beaulieu and Boyd-Evans are currently being held in the Mille Lacs County Jail on unrelated charges. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office has forwarded their reports to the Morrison County Attorney’s Office for review of charges.

