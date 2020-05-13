Suspect Wanted in Grand Rapids Shooting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating the shooting of a 22-year-old Grand Rapids Woman.

The suspect in the shooting has been identified as 36-year-old Charles Anthony Olsen, of Grand Rapids.

According to assistant police chief, Steve Schaar, the incident occurred in the 400 block of Itasca Street in Grand Rapids.

According to the assistant chief’s report, the woman was dropped off at Grand Rapids Hospital with a gunshot wound wound to her chest.

The victim sustained a non-life threatening injury and has since been released.

