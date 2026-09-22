Sep 21, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

Suspect Taken Into Custody After Shooting in Mentor

A suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting in Mentor on Sunday.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a shooting at 323000 110th Ave. SE in Mentor around 3 a.m. When deputies arrived, the victim, 55-year-old Shawn Alan Qualley, was taken to a hospital in Grand Forks by ambulance for his injuries.

The suspect, identified as 79-year-old Leslie Manford Anderson, was taken into custody without incident and transported to Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston.

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