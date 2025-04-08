Suspect Shot by Officer in Police Pursuit Near Crookston in Custody

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has released more information regarding an officer-related shooting that happened Monday near Crookston.

According to a press release from Sheriff James Tadman, 34-year-old Caleb Coffey, who is from Oklahoma, is the suspect who was shot following a police pursuit.

The pursuit started in North Dakota at the Pembina Port of Entry when Coffey was confronted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The pursuit entered Minnesota with Coffey driving erratically at high rates of speed. It continued through downtown Crookston and ended about 10 miles south of the city at the intersection of County Road 9 and 350th Avenue SW.

After the vehicle was stopped, there was an officer-involved shooting, which is currently being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Coffey was taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks with a non-life-threatening injury. After being released from the hospital, Coffey was transported to the Northwest Regional Corrections Center where he is awaiting charges.