Suspect Located in Stop Sign Shooting Near Little Falls

Lakeland News — Oct. 12 2022

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their help in locating a man suspected of shooting a stop sign near Little Falls earlier this week.

The Sheriff’s Office says a suspect vehicle has been located, along with a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

Witnesses had reported a man in his mid-40s shooting a black pistol at the stop sign located at the intersection of 160th Avenue and Iris Road, about two miles south of Little Falls, on Monday evening. The man fled the scene in a black four-door SUV, and the Sheriff’s Office had asked the public for help in locating the suspect and the vehicle he was driving.

By — Lakeland News

