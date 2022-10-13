Suspect Located in Stop Sign Shooting Near Little Falls

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is thanking the public for their help in locating a man suspected of shooting a stop sign near Little Falls earlier this week.

The Sheriff’s Office says a suspect vehicle has been located, along with a person of interest. The investigation is ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.

Witnesses had reported a man in his mid-40s shooting a black pistol at the stop sign located at the intersection of 160th Avenue and Iris Road, about two miles south of Little Falls, on Monday evening. The man fled the scene in a black four-door SUV, and the Sheriff’s Office had asked the public for help in locating the suspect and the vehicle he was driving.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today