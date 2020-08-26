Suspect in Theft Leads Deputies On a Chase in Little Falls
A man was taken into custody after a theft complaint at a Little Falls Walmart store and a flight from deputies.
According to a report from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on August 25th at approximately 7:40 p.m., their deputies responded to an area near Walmart to assist the Little Falls Police Department with a theft complaint.
While in route, deputies learned that the suspect left in a vehicle. One of the deputies located the vehicle on 160th Avenue east of Little Falls and attempted to stop it. The vehicle fled from the deputy, drove through yards, and hit the deputy’s squad car at one point.
The suspect, 36-year-old Craig Zuleger of St. Cloud, fled on foot and was later located by the Sheriff’s K-9. Zuleger was taken into custody and is being held in Morrison County Jail pending formal charges.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.