Suspect in Pursuit injured in Cass County Crash

A suspect in pursuit has been injured in a Leech Lake Crash. According to a release from the Leech Lake Tribal Police, On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, an officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle near the intersection of MN State Highway 371 and Pike Bay Loop in Cass County, MN.

The driver of the vehicle fled south on MN Highway 371. Leech Lake Tribal Police attempted stop sticks near the intersection of Steamboat Loop NW and MN State highway 371. The vehicle then entered the west ditch of MN State Highway 371 resulting in possible life-threatening injuries.

The driver was transferred to a medical facility via North Memorial Air Care.

Leech Lake Tribal Police was assisted by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, MN State Patrol, North Memorial Ambulance, and North Memorial Air Care.

