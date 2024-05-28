Suspect in Pierz Traffic Stop Suffers Knife Injury After Struggle with Deputy

A suspect suffered a knife injury after a struggle between him and a deputy took place during an attempted arrest near Pierz.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that at around 10:30 p.m. on May 25, a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle located on Highway 25, just south of Pierz in Pierz Township. The driver was being investigated for speeding and suspicion of driving under the influence.

After a series of field sobriety tests, the deputy informed the suspect that he was under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence, and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, the suspect was injured with a knife and was airlifted to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office requested that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension investigate the Use of Force incident. Video of the incident has been turned over to the BCA, and all further inquiries regarding the incident will be directed to the agency.