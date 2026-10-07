Suspect in Mahnomen Shooting Arrested in Baxter by U.S. Marshals

A 24-year-old man wanted on a federal warrant, along with a state warrant for multiple felony charges, has been arrested by U.S. Marshals.

A press release from the agency says Ryan Henry James Davis Pacheco was apprehended on Monday in Baxter for his connection with a firearm-related incident in Mahnomen County in late July. The White Earth Police Department had previously sought him as a suspect in that shooting.

According to court records, Pacheco was wanted on a federal warrant for a supervised release violation and a Minnesota state warrant charging him with:

two counts of attempted second-degree murder,

one count of first-degree assault,

three counts of second-degree assault involving a dangerous weapon and substantial bodily harm, and

one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a crime of violence.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Service North Star Fugitive Task Force located Pacheco at an apartment in Baxter on Monday, and shortly after, he was taken into custody without incident. The Marshals were assisted in the arrest by the Baxter and Brainerd police departments and the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office.