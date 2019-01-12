Lakeland PBS
Suspect In Jayme Closs Kidnapping Out Looking For Her During Arrest

Nathan Green
Jan. 12 2019
Authorities in Wisconsin say they believe the man suspected of abducting 13-year-old Jayme Closs was out looking for her when he was arrested.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said Friday that 21-year-old Jake Patterson wasn’t at home when Jayme escaped Thursday afternoon. He’s also suspected of killing Jayme’s parents in an October attack at the family’s home near Barron, which is about 60 miles south of Gordon. Deputies arrested Patterson in his vehicle soon after Jayme turned up on a neighbor’s doorstep near Gordon, Wisconsin.

Fitzgerald says investigators don’t believe there was any social media connection between Patterson and Jayme. He says investigators are trying to determine how he “became aware” of the girl.

Nathan Green
