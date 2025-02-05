Suspect in Grand Rapids Bail Scams Arrested, Found with Over $42,000 in Cash

Law enforcement in Grand Rapids arrested an out-of-state man they suspect of scamming three Grand Rapids residents. The suspect was found with more than $42,000 in cash.

On Monday, Grand Rapids police received numerous reports from citizens who were called by scammers claiming their grandson had been involved in an accident which led to his arrest. The scammers requested immediate payment for legal fees or bail to release their loved ones from custody.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Andy Morgan says one elderly couple from the city fell victim, arranged to fulfill a $17,000 secondary bond, and gave it to a man who arrived at their door to collect the payment.

After investigating, law enforcement identified and stopped a suspect in a vehicle, and after executing a search warrant, they found three separate envelopes similar to the one in the original complaint with a total of $42,800. Further investigation found two other victims to the scam who had provided large sums of cash to the scammer.

The suspect’s name or potential charges he could face have not been released. Anyone who has come into contact with this scammer is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department.