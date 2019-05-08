Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Suspect In Custody For A Bomb Threat At Hennepin County Facility

May. 8 2019

A man who was suspected of calling in a bomb threat at a Hennepin County Public Works facility in Medina was arrested Tuesday evening.

According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, on the afternoon of May 7, a dispatcher received a call about the alleged threat at Hennepin County facility located at 1600 Prairie Drive.

After dispatchers received the call, police officials and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter and searched the area. According to the release, they determined that the threat was not credible.

The case is still under investigation and the suspect is in the Hennepin County Jail pending charges.

Malaak Khattab

Contact the Author

Malaak Khattab — mkhattab@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Car Pursuit Leads to Arrest

Intruder Attacks Brainerd High School Staff Member Before The School Day Starts

Suspect In Jayme Closs Kidnapping Out Looking For Her During Arrest

Telephone Scam Falsely Telling People There Is A Warrant Out For Their Arrest

What do you think?

Latest Story

Over 100 People Participate In Annual Bemidji MS Walk

For years, the Bemidji MS Walk was held at the Gillett Wellness Center at BSU. This year, the venue changed to the Beltrami County Fairgrounds.
Posted on May. 8 2019

Latest Stories

Over 100 People Participate In Annual Bemidji MS Walk

Posted on May. 8 2019

Northwest Technical College Hosts First Ever Student Achievement Day

Posted on May. 8 2019

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Roasted Carrot and Fennel Soup

Posted on May. 8 2019

7 Deer Test Positive For CWD At Central Minnesota Deer Farm

Posted on May. 8 2019

Bemidji Area Educator Named Minnesota Substitute Teacher Of The Year

Posted on May. 8 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.