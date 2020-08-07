Suspect In Custody Following The Assault Of A Women In Carlton

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A suspect was taken into custody after law enforcement located a seriously injured woman who was determined to be a victim of an assault in Carlton.

According to a report from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, on August 6th at approximately 12:57 p.m., their office and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a request for a welfare check at a residence in Thomson Township, MN. Upon arrival, law enforcement found a seriously injured woman who was determined to be the victim of an assault.

Esko Fire, Cloquet Area Fire District, and Life Link III Air Ambulance were on the scene to tend to, and transport the victim. During the course of the investigation the suspect was identified and located in the twin cities metro area. The suspect was taken into custody and will be transported to the Carlton County Jail. It was determined that the victim and suspect knew each other, and the sheriff’s office is not looking for any other suspects at this time.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the matter with the assistance of the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released at this time.

