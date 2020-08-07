Lakeland PBS

Suspect in Custody Following Assault Of Woman in Carlton Co.

Chantelle Calhoun — Aug. 7 2020

A suspect was taken into custody after law enforcement located a seriously injured woman who was determined to be a victim of an assault in Carlton.

According to a report from the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office, on August 6th at approximately 12:57 p.m., their office and the Minnesota State Patrol responded to a request for a welfare check at a residence in Thomson Township, MN. Upon arrival, law enforcement found a seriously injured woman who was determined to be the victim of an assault.

Esko Fire, Cloquet Area Fire District, and Life Link III Air Ambulance were on the scene to tend to and transport the victim. During the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified and located in the Twin Cities metro area. The suspect was taken into custody and will be transported to the Carlton County Jail. It was determined that the victim and suspect knew each other, and the sheriff’s office is not looking for any other suspects at this time.

The Carlton County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the matter with the assistance of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The suspect’s name hasn’t been released at this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

Related Posts

Red Lake Police Arrest Man Charged with Abuse of 3-Year-Old Girl

Bemidji Man Arrested After Stolen Pistol, Vehicle Identified Following High-Speed Chase

Bail Set at $1 Million for Man Charged with Killing Woman 34 Years Ago in Chisholm

Chisholm Man Arrested in 1986 Homicide Cold Case

Latest Stories

5Rocks Distilling Co. Opens Afters Months of Delay

Posted on Aug. 8 2020

Red Lake Offering Second Round of Free COVID-19 Testing

Posted on Aug. 8 2020

Bemidji Community Food Shelf's Harvest Ball Has Been Canceled This Year

Posted on Aug. 8 2020

Pop-Up Natural Playground in Bemidji Offers New Way to Play

Posted on Aug. 7 2020

Brainerd Warrior Football Fighting Through Pandemic Setback

Posted on Aug. 7 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.