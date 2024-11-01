Suspect in Custody After Man Fatally Shot, 5 Others Kidnapped Near Brainerd

A 35-year-old Brainerd man has been arrested after being a suspect in a fatal shooting and for allegedly kidnapping a woman and four children this morning, prompting law enforcement to issue an AMBER Alert.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says that at around 1:50 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting on Loerch Road in Maple Grove Township east of Brainerd. A 62-year-old man, identified as Lyle Maske of Brainerd, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

35-year-old Chad Aanerud of Brainerd was identified as a suspect in the shooting. He allegedly took a 33-year-old woman and four children, ages 14, 11, 7, and 3, against their will and left the scene in a 2017 Chrysler Pacifica. Authorities believe the shooting death and abduction are related.

An AMBER Alert was issued this morning with vehicle information and license plate number, and at around 7:15 a.m., law enforcement found and stopped the vehicle in Morrison County. The five people abducted were found in the vehicle unharmed.

Aanerud was taken into custody following the incident. Authorities say the investigation is still ongoing, and more details will be released as they are known.