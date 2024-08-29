Aug 28, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Suspect in Custody After Attempted Robbery at Gunpoint in Little Falls

The Little Falls Police Department reports that a suspect is in custody following an attempted robbery at gunpoint in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in the city.

Officers responded to the Burger King near Highway 371 around 9 p.m. on Monday night. According to a press release from the police department, officers gathered critical evidence, identified a suspect, and took that suspect into custody.

The suspect, who has not been identified, is currently awaiting formal charges.

The Little Falls Police Department says this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to public safety.

