Suspect In Custody After A Home Was Set On Fire In Trommald

Chantelle Calhoun — Oct. 28 2020

A woman is in custody after allegedly starting a house fire on the 18000 block of Elk street in Trommald.

According to a report from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday October 27th at 8:20 p.m., their office received a 911 call regarding a house on fire in Trommald. The Crosby and Ironton Fire Department arrived to the scene and extinguished the fire.

Fire personnel reported to deputies that the fire appeared to be suspicious. Deputies began interviewing several witnesses who provided information that the suspect, and the person living in the home made statements about starting the fire.

The suspect who is a 34-year-old woman from Trommald, was not at the scene at the time of the fire but was later located at a home in Deerwood. The woman was arrested on 1st Degree Arson, and was transported to the Crow Wing County Jail where she is being held pending arraignment.

