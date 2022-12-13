Lakeland PBS

Suspect in Bemidji Armed Bank Robbery Dies by Suicide

Lakeland News — Dec. 12 2022

The suspect in a Bemidji armed bank robbery who was being held at the Beltrami County Jail has died by suicide.

A family member of Jesse Knight announced on Facebook that Knight died on Saturday afternoon. A Beltrami County source has confirmed the death to Lakeland News.

Knight was arrested last Tuesday, Dec. 6 following an armed robbery that same day at the Wells Fargo location on the west side of Bemidji. He was booked into the jail on suspicion of felony second-degree aggravated robbery and felony financial transaction card fraud.

The following morning, Wed. Dec. 7, the Minnesota BCA announced that they were investigating an attempted suicide of a male inmate at the Beltrami County Jail. At approximately 11:30 a.m., jail personnel located the man unresponsive in his cell, and he was taken to Sanford Fargo Medical Center.

Family members report Knight was initially revived but that he had zero brain activity and brain swelling, and he died when he was taken off of life support on Saturday afternoon.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to the 988 national Suicide & Crisis Hotline, where you can call or text a support professional.

