Suspect in Armed Robbery of Bemidji Bank Located and Arrested

The Bemidji Police Department reported on Wednesday, December 7th that a suspect in a Bemidji bank robbery had been located and taken into custody.

Police have not yet released the name of the suspect, but according to the Beltrami County Jail roster, Jesse Robert Knight, 43, had been booked on December 6th at 11:59 p.m. on suspicion of felony 2nd Degree Aggravated Robbery and felony Financial Transaction Card Fraud. It is not confirmed that this is related to this bank robbery but no other bank robberies were reported recently.

According to a press release, on December 6th at approximately 12:24 p.m. law enforcement received word of an armed robbery at a Wells Fargo Bank in Bemidji. A caller reported that the suspect had left the scene on foot.

Officials described the suspect as a Caucasian male wearing a blue and black FEDEX jacket and black hooded sweatshirt. An eyewitness stated the suspect got into a charcoal grey colored Chevy Equinox with the Minnesota license plate JMP557. The vehicle also reportedly had a bumper sticker which read, “STAY HUMBLE AND KIND.”

