Suspect Dead, Deputy Hospitalized After Shooting Incident in Rural Walker

A suspect was killed and a deputy was hospitalized after being shot in an officer-involved shooting in rural Walker on Sunday.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says at 4:37 p.m., it received a 911 call reporting shooting heard near residences in the area of Old Agency Drive and Onigum Road NW (County Road 13) in Turtle Lake Township.

Shortly after officers arrived, deputies tried to make contact with a male suspect walking in the 8000 block of Onigum Road NW. The suspect reportedly fled from deputies, and a foot pursuit ensued.

The Sheriff’s Office says an exchange of gunfire took place, where a deputy was shot and transported via helicopter to a Fargo hospital for treatment. The male suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Office report, body-worn cameras were utilized and active in the incident, and deputies involved have been placed on critical incident leave during the investigation. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is now on scene and leading the investigation.