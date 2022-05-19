Lakeland PBS

Suspect Charged with Second Degree Murder in Cass Lake Stabbing

Mary BalstadMay. 19 2022

The suspect in a Cass Lake stabbing is being changed with one count of second degree unintentional murder and one count of first degree manslaughter.

Floyd Robert Desjarlais of Minneapolis is alleged to have stabbed a 19-year old man on May 14th. According to the criminal complaint, the homeowner claimed Desjarlais initiated an altercation with the homeowner’s grandson. The victim and Desjarlais were arguing. The homeowner reports to have not seen a knife. After breaking up the fight, the homeowner states that the victim walked away and Desjarlais was on the ground. The time of this altercation is not reported.

Floyd Robert Desjarlais

Cass County Deputies and Leech Lake Ambulance services were called at approximately 9:35 P.M. and arrived on the scene within minutes. Law enforcement surveyed the scene and found a the victim lying on the ground. They proceeded to apply life-saving measures to the victim. The victim was loaded onto the ambulance and brought to the hospital. The male was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

On the scene was a small wooden bat and scuff marks in the dirt. A small lock blade knife was also found.

Deputies soon tracked down Desjarlais after receiving information. He was arrested at a different residence and brought to the hospital to have his wound treated.

Desjarlais is now in custody at the Crow Wing Jail.

