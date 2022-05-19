Lakeland PBS

Suspect Charged with Murder, Manslaughter in Cass Lake Stabbing

Mary BalstadMay. 19 2022

Floyd Robert Desjarlais

The suspect in a Cass Lake area stabbing is being charged with one count of second-degree unintentional murder and one count of first-degree manslaughter.

Floyd Robert Desjarlais of Minneapolis is alleged to have stabbed a 19-year-old man on May 14th.

Cass County Deputies and Leech Lake Ambulance services were called at approximately 9:35 P.M. to a home on Waboose Trail in Pike Bay Township near Cass Lake. Law enforcement surveyed the scene and found the victim lying on the ground. They proceeded to apply life-saving measures, and the victim was loaded onto the ambulance and brought to the hospital. The male was later pronounced dead.

According to the criminal complaint, a homeowner said both men had been drinking and claimed Desjarlais initiated an altercation with the homeowner’s grandson. The victim and Desjarlais were arguing. The homeowner reports to have not seen a knife. After breaking up the fight, the homeowner states that the victim walked away and Desjarlais was on the ground. The time of this altercation is not reported.

On the scene was a small wooden bat and scuff marks in the dirt. A small lock blade knife was also found.

Deputies soon tracked down Desjarlais after receiving information. He was arrested at a different residence on Waboose Trail and was brought to the hospital to have his wound treated. He told investigators he got jumped but said he had nothing to do with the stabbing.

Desjarlais is now in custody at the Crow Wing Jail.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

