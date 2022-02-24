Suspect Arrested in May Shooting Death of Minneapolis Girl

Click to print (Opens in new window)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A suspect has been arrested in the May 2021 death of a 9-year-old Minneapolis girl who was shot while jumping on an outdoor trampoline, state authorities said Wednesday.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said a 19-year-old Minneapolis man is facing a second degree murder charge for killing Trinity Ottoson-Smith. Investigators believe the victim was an unintended target of a gang-related drive-by shooting.

Ottoson-Smith was playing in the backyard of a friend’s home on May 15 when she was shot. She died from her injuries 12 days later. The girl was one of three children shot in Minneapolis last summer within a span of several weeks.

The suspect has not been formally charged. He is scheduled to make his first appearance in Hennepin County District Court later this week.

