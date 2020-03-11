Suspect Arrested in Deaths of Cloquet Woman and Child Charged With Murder

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The suspect who was arrested in the deaths of a woman and a one-year-old boy at a home on the Fond du Lac Indian Reservation was charged today with three separate counts of murder.

33-year-old Sheldon James Thompson was arrested on Sunday after authorities found the woman and child dead at their home in Cloquet after a call for a welfare check. Thompson is charged with the murder of the woman and one-year-old boy, as well as the murder of an unborn child.

Thompson’s bail was set at $1 million with no cash option. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 16th.

