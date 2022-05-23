Lakeland PBS

Suspect Arrested in Connection to Grygla Burglary, Pending Charges

Ryan BowlerMay. 23 2022

48-year old Shawn Charles Martin from Red Lake has been arrested in connection to a burglary in the town of Grygla.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, on May 21st at approximately 9:46 P.M. deputies were arrived on the scene in the town of Grygla. Upon arrival, deputies reviewed surveillance footage at the property located along Highway 89.

An unknown number of individuals forced their way into the outbuilding. The property owner arrived to the site and interrupted the burglary after he was notified by his security system. The individuals then fled the scene.

Beltrami County deputies managed to extract photographs of the suspects from the surveillance footage.

At 1:43 A.M., a neighbor called in a report of a suspicious vehicle and provided a description. Deputies were able to locate and stop the vehicle. The persons of the vehicle were questioned. The driver said that he was called by the suspects for a ride. Deputies were then able to identify the burglary suspects.

Martin is now in custody at the Beltrami County Jail pending charges of 1st-Degree Burglary with a possible weapon and 3rd-Degree Burglary for stealing/committing a felony.

