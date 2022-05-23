Suspect Arrested in Connection to Grygla Burglary, Charges Pending

Click to print (Opens in new window)

48-year old Shawn Charles Martin from Red Lake has been arrested in connection to a burglary in the town of Grygla.

According to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, on May 21st at approximately 9:46 P.M., deputies arrived on the scene in rural Grygla, about 75 miles northwest of Bemidji. Upon arrival, deputies reviewed surveillance footage at the property located along Highway 89.

An unknown number of individuals forced their way into the outbuilding. The property owner arrived to the site and interrupted the burglary after he was notified by his security system. The individuals then fled the scene. Beltrami County deputies managed to extract photographs of the suspects from the surveillance footage.

At 1:43 A.M., a neighbor called in a report of a suspicious vehicle and provided a description. Deputies were able to locate and stop the vehicle. The persons of the vehicle were questioned. The driver said that he was called by the suspects for a ride. Deputies were then able to identify the burglary suspects.

Later at 5:03 AM, deputies were patrolling the area looking for the suspects when they located an individual walking on Highway 89. The individual, Martin, was identified as one of the individuals that burglarized the outbuilding. He was arrested without incident.

Martin is now in custody at the Beltrami County Jail pending charges of 1st-Degree Burglary with a possible weapon and 3rd-Degree Burglary for stealing/committing a felony.

