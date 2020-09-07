Suspect Arrested in Bemidji Burglary

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says that the suspect involved in an armed burglary yesterday in Bemidji has been arrested.

According to a press release, Bemidji police responded to a report at around 2:50 PM that a neighbor in the 700 block of 18th Street NW had interrupted a burglary. The caller said he saw a Native American male exiting the back door of his neighbor’s house while carrying multiple firearms, and that when the caller asked what the man was doing, the suspect fired a shotgun into the ground and then pointed the firearm at him and told him to leave the area. The suspect then left, heading south towards 15th Street NW.

This is still an ongoing investigation. The Bemidji Police Department says more information will be released once their investigation is complete.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today