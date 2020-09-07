Lakeland PBS

Suspect Arrested in Bemidji Burglary

Brad Hamilton — Sep. 7 2020

Credit: Bemidji Police Department

Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin says that the suspect involved in an armed burglary yesterday in Bemidji has been arrested.

According to a press release, Bemidji police responded to a report at around 2:50 PM that a neighbor in the 700 block of 18th Street NW had interrupted a burglary. The caller said he saw a Native American male exiting the back door of his neighbor’s house while carrying multiple firearms, and that when the caller asked what the man was doing, the suspect fired a shotgun into the ground and then pointed the firearm at him and told him to leave the area. The suspect then left, heading south towards 15th Street NW.

This is still an ongoing investigation. The Bemidji Police Department says more information will be released once their investigation is complete.

