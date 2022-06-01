Suspect Arrested in Armed Robbery of Morrison County Bar & Grill

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 39-year-old Little Falls man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in the armed robbery of a Morrison County bar and grill.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that charges are pending against Dustin Watkins after an armed robbery at The Cave Bar & Grill in Richardson Township, about four miles north of Hillman at the intersection of Highway 27 and 370th Avenue.

Yesterday at approximately 12:18 AM, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at The Cave. Authorities say a suspect wearing a scarf around his neck and holding what appeared to be a black rifle entered the bar and demanded money from e-tabs and the cash register. The suspect left in a silver truck and headed east on Highway 27 towards Onamia.

Mille Lacs County deputies located the vehicle and detained Watkins. After an initial investigation, Watkins was placed under arrest for the armed robbery according to a press release, evidence associated to the robbery was located. Watkins was transported to the Morrison County Jail where he is awaiting formal charges.

This case is still being investigated. The public is asked to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233 with any information.

