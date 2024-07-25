Suspect Arrested for Fuel Thefts from Cass County Retailers

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a person suspected of stealing fuel from retailers in Hackensack and Backus and suspects additional fuel thefts similar to these have happened in the region and possibly northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin.

Sheriff Bryan Welk says on July 22nd, an individual filled barrels or drums in the bed of a pickup and left without paying, getting away with about $560 worth of fuel at the retailers in Hackensack and Backus. This information also matched the description of a fuel theft reported on June 4th from a Remer retailer, where the pickup was pulling a utility trailer with barrels on it.

A pickup matching the description of the suspect vehicle was stopped on Highway 371 in Shingobee Township, and 28-year-old Sapphire Torres of Duluth was arrested and transported to the Cass County Detention Center with formal charges pending.

The Sheriff’s Office encourages retailers with information to report any theft to their local law enforcement jurisdiction and have them contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and speak with Investigator Robison for addition information and follow-up.